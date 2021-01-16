Robert Morris seeks revenge on UIC

Robert Morris (3-4, 2-2) vs. Illinois-Chicago (6-4, 3-2)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago goes for the season sweep over Robert Morris after winning the previous matchup in Chicago. The teams last played each other on Jan. 15, when the Flames outshot Robert Morris 41.5 percent to 30 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 67-53 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Robert Morris’ AJ Bramah, Kahliel Spear and Trayden Williams have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonials have scored 76 points per game and allowed 76.5 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 68 points scored and 85 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Teyvion Kirk has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. Kirk has 38 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Illinois-Chicago’s Jamie Ahale has attempted 72 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 23 for 51 over his last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Illinois-Chicago has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Horizon teams. The Flames have averaged 10.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

