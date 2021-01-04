On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Robinson scores 33 to carry Fresno St. over Wyoming 81-61

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 11:42 pm
< a min read
      

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had a career-high 33 points on 12-of-16 shooting plus 13 rebounds as Fresno State routed Wyoming 81-61 on Monday night.

Christian Gray had 17 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State (3-3, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Deon Stroud added 11 points.

Marcus Williams had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (7-2, 1-1), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Kwane Marble II added 14 points. Hunter Maldonado had 11 points.

Wyoming defeated Fresno State 78-74 on Saturday.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill