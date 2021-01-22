On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Roma handed 3-0 Italian Cup loss for impermissible 6th sub

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 11:33 am
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — An impermissible sixth substitution prompted the Italian league judge to inflict Roma with a 3-0 loss to Spezia in the Italian Cup on Friday.

Nine-man Roma had already lost Tuesday’s round of 16 match 4-2.

In extra time, Roma sent on Daniel Fuzato for Bryan Cristante and Ibañez for Pedro even though it had already made four changes.

Five substitutions are permitted under new rules introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic. The changes can made during a maximum of three interruptions during the first 90 minutes and during one more stoppage in extra time.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

The substitutions occurred during a chaotic finish after Roma defender Gianluca Mancini and goalkeeper Pau López were sent off within 30 seconds of each other in extra time. Former Roma winger Daniele Verde and Riccardo Saponara then scored for Spezia.

Spezia faces Napoli in the quarterfinals.

It’s been a miserable spell for Roma, which was beaten by rival Lazio 3-0 in the capital derby last week in Serie A.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 Leverage FedRAMP-Authorized Solutions...
1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III becomes the first Black Defense Secretary