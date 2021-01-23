On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Rosario leads McNeese St. over Houston Baptist 74-71

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 8:56 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Rosario posted 17 points and eight rebounds as McNeese State narrowly beat Houston Baptist 74-71 on Saturday.

Dru Kuxhausen had 15 points for McNeese State (7-8, 1-6 Southland Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. A.J. Lawson added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Keyshawn Feazell had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Zach Iyeyemi had 17 points and three blocks for the Huskies (2-12, 1-5), who have now lost five consecutive games. Pedro Castro added 16 points and six assists. Brycen Long had 16 points.

Sports News

