Sports News

Russell carries Louisiana-Lafayette over Arkansas St. 81-68

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 10:12 pm
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Cedric Russell scored 26 points, tying his season high, as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas State 81-68 on Friday night. Theo Akwuba added 24 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Akwuba also had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Mylik Wilson had 10 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (10-4, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Dou Gueye added eight rebounds.

Louisiana-Lafayette scored 54 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Marquis Eaton had 15 points for the Red Wolves (5-7, 2-3). Norchad Omier added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Malcolm Farrington had 11 points.

Caleb Fields, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup led the Red Wolves, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

