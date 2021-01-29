On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Russell leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Texas State 62-60

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 7:32 pm
< a min read
      

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Cedric Russell had 21 points as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly defeated Texas State 62-60 on Friday.

Dou Gueye had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (12-4, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Mylik Wilson added eight rebounds.

Mason Harrell had 14 points for the Bobcats (11-5, 5-2), whose five-game win streak was broken. Alonzo Sule added 11 points and Shelby Adams grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Ragin’ Cajuns improve to 2-1 against the Bobcats for the season. In the most recent matchup, Texas State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 71-59 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

