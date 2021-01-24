On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Rutgers 74, Indiana 70

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 2:09 pm
RUTGERS (7-6)

Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, Baker 7-15 1-2 19, McConnell 3-6 0-0 7, Mulcahy 3-7 1-2 9, Harper 4-10 6-8 15, Young 3-7 2-3 8, Omoruyi 3-4 2-2 8, Mathis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 12-17 74.

INDIANA (9-6)

Jackson-Davis 4-10 5-7 13, Thompson 5-9 1-1 11, Durham 3-8 0-0 8, Franklin 4-11 3-4 14, Phinisee 2-7 2-2 7, Leal 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 3-6 1-3 9, Lander 2-3 0-0 6, Geronimo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-56 12-17 70.

Halftime_Rutgers 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Rutgers 8-22 (Baker 4-9, Mulcahy 2-5, McConnell 1-2, Harper 1-5, Young 0-1), Indiana 10-16 (Franklin 3-4, Lander 2-2, Durham 2-3, Hunter 2-3, Phinisee 1-3, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds_Rutgers 30 (Harper 12), Indiana 25 (Jackson-Davis 7). Assists_Rutgers 15 (Baker 5), Indiana 14 (Phinisee 5). Total Fouls_Rutgers 16, Indiana 13.

