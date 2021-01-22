Rutgers looks to end streak vs Indiana

Rutgers (7-6, 3-6) vs. Indiana (9-6, 4-4)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to extend Rutgers’s conference losing streak to six games. Rutgers’ last Big Ten win came against the Purdue Boilermakers 81-76 on Dec. 29, 2020. Indiana is coming off a big 81-69 win over No. 4 Iowa in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 20.6 points and 8.8 rebounds while Race Thompson has put up 9.1 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Scarlet Knights, Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 18.6 points and six rebounds while Jacob Young has put up 15.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 41.6 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 61.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rutgers is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Hoosiers are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 3-6 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Scarlet Knights are 5-0 when converting on at least 60 percent of its free throws and 2-6 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Indiana’s offense has turned the ball over 11.8 times per game this season, but is averaging 8.3 turnovers over its last three games.

