S. Dakota St. 83, W. Illinois 77

W. ILLINOIS (2-8)
Carius 3-7 2-2 10, Johnson 4-10 0-0 9, Pearson 3-8 2-2 8, Brookens 5-8 2-2 12, Talton 0-3 0-0 0, Anhold 6-11 4-4 16, Hinton 5-9 0-0 13, Sandage 1-4 0-2 3, Burrell 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 30-64 10-12 77.
S. DAKOTA ST. (7-3)
Dentlinger 4-9 0-0 8, Arians 2-7 6-6 10, Easley 2-8 1-2 6, Scheierman 4-9 5-6 16, Wingett 1-3 2-2 5, Wilson 9-14 4-9 22, Appel 8-10 0-2 16. Totals 30-60 18-27 83.
Halftime_S. Dakota St. 41-28. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 7-19 (Hinton 3-5, Carius 2-5, Johnson 1-3, Sandage 1-3, Anhold 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Talton 0-1), S. Dakota St. 5-15 (Scheierman 3-6, Easley 1-3, Wingett 1-3, Arians 0-3). Fouled Out_Carius, Johnson, Pearson. Rebounds_W. Illinois 39 (Johnson, Anhold 9), S. Dakota St. 30 (Scheierman 9). Assists_W. Illinois 11 (Brookens 3), S. Dakota St. 14 (Scheierman 4). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 25, S. Dakota St. 14. A_623 (6,500).
