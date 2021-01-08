On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

S. Dakota St. 83, W. Illinois 77

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 10:55 pm
< a min read
      

W. ILLINOIS (2-8)

Carius 3-7 2-2 10, Johnson 4-10 0-0 9, Pearson 3-8 2-2 8, Brookens 5-8 2-2 12, Talton 0-3 0-0 0, Anhold 6-11 4-4 16, Hinton 5-9 0-0 13, Sandage 1-4 0-2 3, Burrell 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 30-64 10-12 77.

S. DAKOTA ST. (7-3)

Dentlinger 4-9 0-0 8, Arians 2-7 6-6 10, Easley 2-8 1-2 6, Scheierman 4-9 5-6 16, Wingett 1-3 2-2 5, Wilson 9-14 4-9 22, Appel 8-10 0-2 16. Totals 30-60 18-27 83.

Halftime_S. Dakota St. 41-28. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 7-19 (Hinton 3-5, Carius 2-5, Johnson 1-3, Sandage 1-3, Anhold 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Talton 0-1), S. Dakota St. 5-15 (Scheierman 3-6, Easley 1-3, Wingett 1-3, Arians 0-3). Fouled Out_Carius, Johnson, Pearson. Rebounds_W. Illinois 39 (Johnson, Anhold 9), S. Dakota St. 30 (Scheierman 9). Assists_W. Illinois 11 (Brookens 3), S. Dakota St. 14 (Scheierman 4). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 25, S. Dakota St. 14. A_623 (6,500).

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|14 Getting Started: Health Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department