S. Dakota St. 92, W. Illinois 63

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 10:50 pm
< a min read
      

W. ILLINOIS (2-9)

Carius 2-7 5-6 9, Johnson 2-7 1-2 5, Pearson 4-7 5-7 13, Brookens 3-8 0-0 6, Talton 2-6 0-0 4, Anhold 2-5 7-9 11, Burrell 4-5 0-0 8, Hinton 1-7 2-2 5, Sandage 1-3 0-1 2, Jeter 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 20-27 63.

S. DAKOTA ST. (8-3)

Dentlinger 4-8 1-5 9, Wilson 3-7 8-11 14, Arians 4-8 2-2 11, Scheierman 5-9 0-0 11, Wingett 5-8 1-2 15, Freidel 9-15 2-4 25, Easley 0-1 0-0 0, Appel 1-2 5-6 7, Fiegen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 19-30 92.

Halftime_S. Dakota St. 40-35. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 1-13 (Hinton 1-2, Anhold 0-1, Brookens 0-1, Sandage 0-1, Carius 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Talton 0-3), S. Dakota St. 11-21 (Freidel 5-7, Wingett 4-6, Arians 1-2, Scheierman 1-5, Easley 0-1). Fouled Out_Appel. Rebounds_W. Illinois 26 (Anhold 7), S. Dakota St. 40 (Scheierman 11). Assists_W. Illinois 8 (Anhold 4), S. Dakota St. 13 (Arians, Scheierman, Easley 3). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 25, S. Dakota St. 23. A_711 (6,500).

