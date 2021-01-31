Trending:
S. Illinois 71, N. Iowa 68

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 8:11 pm
N. IOWA (5-10)

Carter 5-9 1-5 11, Phyfe 1-2 0-0 3, Berhow 6-15 1-5 13, Born 4-8 5-7 16, Heise 5-12 2-3 13, Henry 2-2 0-0 4, Anderson 3-5 0-1 8, Mar 0-1 0-0 0, Pickford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 9-21 68.

S. ILLINOIS (8-6)

Filewich 4-8 2-2 10, Brown 0-1 0-1 0, Harvey 0-7 0-0 0, Jones 10-16 0-0 27, Verplancken 5-10 0-0 14, Banks 3-5 0-0 8, D’Avanzo 3-8 3-4 11, Dembele 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-55 6-9 71.

Halftime_S. Illinois 37-24. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 7-25 (Born 3-6, Anderson 2-3, Phyfe 1-1, Heise 1-5, Carter 0-4, Berhow 0-6), S. Illinois 15-31 (Jones 7-12, Verplancken 4-8, Banks 2-3, D’Avanzo 2-3, Brown 0-1, Harvey 0-4). Rebounds_N. Iowa 29 (Carter 8), S. Illinois 34 (D’Avanzo 10). Assists_N. Iowa 14 (Berhow 5), S. Illinois 17 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 12, S. Illinois 19.

