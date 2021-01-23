On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

S. Utah 77, Weber St. 72

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 6:40 pm
< a min read
      

WEBER ST. (7-4)

Bassett 1-7 5-5 7, Carlson 2-9 0-2 4, Brown 11-17 2-2 26, Jawara 3-7 0-0 8, Porter 4-10 2-2 12, D.Jones 3-8 3-5 9, Kozak 2-5 0-0 6, Cunningham 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 12-16 72.

S. UTAH (11-3)

Fausett 6-11 11-13 24, Madunic 0-0 0-0 0, T.Jones 4-13 5-7 17, Knight 3-6 2-2 8, Marin 1-5 0-0 3, Butler 5-10 7-7 18, Fleming 0-2 0-0 0, Moody 1-3 2-2 5, McEntire 1-1 0-0 2, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 27-31 77.

Halftime_S. Utah 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Weber St. 8-27 (Porter 2-4, Jawara 2-5, Kozak 2-5, Brown 2-7, Cunningham 0-1, D.Jones 0-1, Bassett 0-2, Carlson 0-2), S. Utah 8-25 (T.Jones 4-11, Moody 1-2, Butler 1-3, Fausett 1-3, Marin 1-4, Fleming 0-2). Fouled Out_Fausett. Rebounds_Weber St. 33 (D.Jones 9), S. Utah 31 (Marin 8). Assists_Weber St. 9 (D.Jones, Cunningham 2), S. Utah 14 (Knight 8). Total Fouls_Weber St. 22, S. Utah 17. A_689 (5,300).

Sports News

