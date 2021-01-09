On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
S. Utah 83, Idaho 67

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 4:30 pm
< a min read
      

IDAHO (0-9)

Blakney 4-6 0-0 8, Christmas 2-8 0-0 4, Quinnett 3-5 0-0 6, Robinson 3-6 0-0 8, Thacker 5-11 6-6 16, Kilgore 5-8 0-0 10, Thiombane 2-3 4-4 8, Christensen 3-4 1-2 7, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 11-12 67.

S. UTAH (9-1)

Madunic 2-4 1-2 5, Butler 4-7 2-3 11, Jones 9-17 6-6 30, Knight 7-11 3-3 17, Marin 2-4 2-2 7, Moore 0-2 2-2 2, Fausett 2-7 5-6 11, Moody 0-3 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0, Fleming 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-55 21-26 83.

Halftime_S. Utah 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 2-14 (Robinson 2-4, Kilgore 0-2, Quinnett 0-2, Christmas 0-3, Thacker 0-3), S. Utah 10-26 (Jones 6-11, Fausett 2-4, Marin 1-1, Butler 1-3, Madunic 0-1, Knight 0-2, Moody 0-2, Moore 0-2). Fouled Out_Blakney, Thacker. Rebounds_Idaho 19 (Thacker, Thiombane 4), S. Utah 23 (Butler, Fausett 5). Assists_Idaho 14 (Christmas 6), S. Utah 12 (Marin 5). Total Fouls_Idaho 23, S. Utah 15.

