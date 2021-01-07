S. Utah 85, Idaho 80

IDAHO (0-8)
Blakney 2-2 0-0 4, Christmas 5-8 0-2 10, Quinnett 3-6 3-3 10, Robinson 3-5 0-0 8, Thacker 7-17 11-11 27, Thiombane 2-3 0-0 5, Kilgore 3-3 1-2 8, Christensen 1-1 2-2 4, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4, Youngman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 17-20 80.
S. UTAH (8-1)
Madunic 2-6 4-5 8, Butler 3-9 2-4 8, Jones 6-13 3-4 17, Knight 1-4 3-6 5, Marin 5-13 5-7 16, Moody 6-8 0-0 17, Moore 2-2 1-1 6, Fleming 0-3 2-3 2, Spurgin 1-1 0-0 3, McEntire 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 21-31 85.
Halftime_S. Utah 47-35. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 7-14 (Robinson 2-3, Thacker 2-4, Kilgore 1-1, Thiombane 1-2, Quinnett 1-3, Christmas 0-1), S. Utah 10-29 (Moody 5-7, Jones 2-8, Moore 1-1, Spurgin 1-1, Marin 1-4, Fleming 0-2, Madunic 0-2, Butler 0-4). Fouled Out_Thacker. Rebounds_Idaho 30 (Robinson 5), S. Utah 28 (Madunic 9). Assists_Idaho 21 (Christmas 5), S. Utah 13 (Knight 5). Total Fouls_Idaho 23, S. Utah 17.
