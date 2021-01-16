On Air: Federal News Network program
S. Utah 99, E. Washington 94

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 5:35 pm
S. UTAH (10-2)

Fausett 4-7 4-4 12, Madunic 2-3 2-2 6, Jones 7-13 10-10 27, Knight 7-11 7-9 21, Marin 4-8 2-3 12, Butler 1-4 4-4 6, Moody 7-8 0-0 14, Spurgin 0-3 1-2 1, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Fleming 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 30-34 99.

E. WASHINGTON (3-5)

T.Groves 7-12 5-5 21, Davison 11-27 0-0 31, Magnuson 1-2 0-0 2, Aiken 7-11 4-6 23, Robertson 5-12 0-0 12, Perry 1-2 0-1 2, J.Groves 0-4 0-0 0, Rouse 0-3 0-0 0, Venters 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 33-77 9-12 94.

Halftime_E. Washington 49-47. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 5-12 (Jones 3-5, Marin 2-3, Moody 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Fausett 0-2), E. Washington 19-43 (Davison 9-18, Aiken 5-9, T.Groves 2-3, Robertson 2-6, Venters 1-3, J.Groves 0-1, Magnuson 0-1, Perry 0-1, Rouse 0-1). Fouled Out_Aiken, Robertson. Rebounds_S. Utah 35 (Fausett 9), E. Washington 29 (Aiken 12). Assists_S. Utah 7 (Marin 3), E. Washington 18 (Magnuson, Robertson 5). Total Fouls_S. Utah 13, E. Washington 26.

