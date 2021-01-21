Sabonis, Pacers square off against the Magic

Orlando Magic (7-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers host Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic.

The Pacers are 4-2 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is 0-3 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers.

The Magic are 5-5 against conference opponents. Orlando ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 2.7.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers with 7.3 assists and scores 22.5 points per game. Doug McDermott is shooting 58.9% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Vucevic has shot 50.9% and is averaging 23.3 points for the Magic. Aaron Gordon is averaging 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 47.5% shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 98.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot), Myles Turner: out (hand), JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Mohamed Bamba: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

