On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Sacramento St. 70, Idaho St. 65

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 5:51 pm
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO ST. (5-2)

Esposito 9-16 6-7 26, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 4-8 1-2 10, FitzPatrick 3-11 6-6 15, Fowler 1-10 0-0 2, Hector 4-5 0-2 11, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, Highler 0-0 0-0 0, Hardee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 15-19 70.

IDAHO ST. (7-6)

Carr 0-2 0-3 0, Parker 3-9 1-3 7, Cool 9-16 0-1 19, Ford 5-9 4-5 16, Smellie 2-5 4-4 9, Porter 3-6 3-4 9, Sorensen 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-50 12-20 65.

Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 9-17 (Hector 3-3, FitzPatrick 3-8, Esposito 2-2, Davis 1-2, Fowler 0-2), Idaho St. 5-20 (Ford 2-5, Taylor 1-1, Smellie 1-3, Cool 1-6, Sorensen 0-1, Carr 0-2, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_Esposito, Parker. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 25 (Esposito 7), Idaho St. 27 (Parker 7). Assists_Sacramento St. 14 (Fowler 5), Idaho St. 9 (Parker, Cool 4). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 21, Idaho St. 19.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|19 Simplify NSX Operations with ReSTNSX
1|19 Agency Moves
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain