Sacramento St. 85, Fresno Pacific 54

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 5:07 pm
FRESNO PACIFIC (0-5)

Heimerdinger 2-5 0-0 5, Antunez 5-10 0-0 10, Kirby 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman 5-12 0-0 10, Kendricks 2-3 3-4 8, Cook 1-3 3-4 5, Ferguson 1-2 0-0 3, McKeython 2-4 2-2 6, Nealon-Lino 1-4 0-0 2, Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, Damato 0-0 0-0 0, Highstreet 0-0 0-0 0, Ray 0-1 0-0 0, Searcy 0-0 0-0 0, Wallin 1-1 0-0 3, Dirks 0-0 0-1 0, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 8-11 54.

SACRAMENTO ST. (4-1)

Esposito 10-18 2-2 22, Monteiro 6-7 3-4 16, Davis 1-3 0-1 3, Terrell 12-16 0-0 26, Fowler 0-6 2-2 2, Hardee 1-4 0-0 2, Hector 4-7 3-4 12, Highler 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 34-66 12-15 85.

Halftime_Sacramento St. 47-29. 3-Point Goals_Fresno Pacific 4-16 (Heimerdinger 1-1, Kendricks 1-1, Wallin 1-1, Ferguson 1-2, Holmes 0-1, Kirby 0-1, Ray 0-1, Cook 0-2, Coleman 0-3, Nealon-Lino 0-3), Sacramento St. 5-23 (Terrell 2-3, Monteiro 1-1, Davis 1-3, Hector 1-3, Hardee 0-2, Esposito 0-3, Fowler 0-4, Highler 0-4). Fouled Out_Coleman. Rebounds_Fresno Pacific 18 (Ferguson 5), Sacramento St. 44 (Esposito 13). Assists_Fresno Pacific 11 (Heimerdinger, McKeython 3), Sacramento St. 25 (Fowler 10). Total Fouls_Fresno Pacific 15, Sacramento St. 16.

