On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Sacramento St. 89, Montana 83, 2OT

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 4:55 pm
< a min read
      

MONTANA (7-8)

Owens 4-7 4-5 14, Steadman 1-1 3-3 5, Egun 1-3 0-0 2, Vazquez 3-11 0-0 7, Whitney 13-23 1-2 28, Parker 8-16 2-2 20, Beasley 0-5 3-5 3, Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Bannan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 13-17 83.

SACRAMENTO ST. (6-3)

Esposito 7-17 12-14 26, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 2-6 2-2 7, FitzPatrick 3-8 0-0 9, Fowler 7-21 9-15 25, Highler 4-7 0-0 8, Hector 0-1 0-0 0, McCullough 1-4 1-2 4, Chappell 3-3 2-4 10. Totals 27-69 26-37 89.

Halftime_Montana 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Montana 6-16 (Owens 2-2, Parker 2-4, Whitney 1-3, Vazquez 1-5, Beasley 0-1, Egun 0-1), Sacramento St. 9-26 (FitzPatrick 3-6, Chappell 2-2, Fowler 2-7, Davis 1-2, McCullough 1-4, Hector 0-1, Highler 0-1, Esposito 0-3). Fouled Out_Owens, Steadman, Anderson, Highler. Rebounds_Montana 40 (Anderson 10), Sacramento St. 45 (Fowler 10). Assists_Montana 10 (Parker 5), Sacramento St. 15 (Fowler 6). Total Fouls_Montana 28, Sacramento St. 19.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth