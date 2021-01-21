Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65, Loyola Marymount 61

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (10-5)
Bowen 2-5 1-2 7, Fotu 4-8 6-8 16, Tass 8-15 2-4 18, Johnson 4-7 3-5 11, Kuhse 3-8 5-8 11, Saxen 1-3 0-2 2, Clinton 0-1 0-2 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 17-31 65.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (7-5)
Leaupepe 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Quintana 1-4 0-0 3, Douglas 5-10 1-5 12, Scott 8-17 11-11 28, Alipiev 2-5 0-0 4, Markusson 1-2 6-6 8, Pugh 0-0 0-0 0, Dortch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 18-22 61.
Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 26-24. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4-14 (Bowen 2-4, Fotu 2-5, Clinton 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Kuhse 0-1, Tass 0-2), Loyola Marymount 3-11 (Scott 1-1, Douglas 1-3, Quintana 1-3, Alipiev 0-2, Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out_Tass. Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 14 (Bowen 7), Loyola Marymount 38 (Scott 12). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 13 (Johnson 5), Loyola Marymount 11 (Scott, Alipiev 3). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, Loyola Marymount 25.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments