On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) beats San Francisco 67-63

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 9:59 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Johnson had 20 points as Saint Mary’s narrowly defeated San Francisco 67-63 on Saturday.

The Gaels led throughout the second half but didn’t secure the win until Quinn Clinton made a pair of free throws with 2.6 seconds left to play, his only points of the game.

Tommy Kuhse had 18 points for Saint Mary’s (11-5, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Dan Fotu added 11 points. Kyle Bowen had nine rebounds.

Jamaree Bouyea had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Dons (10-8, 4-4). Khalil Shabazz added 16 points. Josh Kunen had 11 points.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine