Saint Mary’s (Calif.) defeats Loyola Marymount 65-61

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 10:59 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthias Tass had 18 points as Saint Mary’s edged past Loyola Marymount 65-61 on Thursday. Dan Fotu added 16 points for the Gaels, who forced a season-high 27 turnovers..

Logan Johnson had 11 points for Saint Mary’s (10-5, 1-3 West Coast Conference). Tommy Kuhse added 11 points.

Eli Scott had 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions (7-5, 2-2). Dameane Douglas added 12 points and nine rebounds. Mattias Markusson had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

