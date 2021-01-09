On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Saints activate Kamara, Thomas for playoff game vs. Bears

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 5:11 pm
1 min read
      

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints activated running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas for the team’s playoff game Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Kamara missed the regular-season finale last Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols, while Thomas was on injured reserve for the final three games because of a nagging ankle injury.

The Saints also announced Saturday that wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris and cornerback Patrick Robinson were activated from injured reserve; wide receiver Jake Kumerow was waived; offensive lineman Nick Easton was placed on IR; and linebacker Chase Hansen and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey were elevated from the practice squad.

Kamara led the Saints in yards rushing (932) and yards receiving (756) in 15 games. He also set Saints records for TDs rushing in a season with 15 and total TDs in a season with 21. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Thomas, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year, has missed nine games this season because of the ankle issues but returned to practice this week. He had 40 catches for 438 yards and no touchdowns in seven games during the regular season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

