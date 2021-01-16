On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Sam Houston St. 87, Houston Baptist 80

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:55 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON BAPTIST (2-10)

Iyeyemi 1-2 0-0 2, Boothman 3-9 1-2 8, Janacek 2-8 2-2 7, Pierre 1-7 0-1 3, Castro 7-9 0-0 17, Thompson 6-10 2-2 16, Gomes 5-6 1-2 11, Tse 0-2 0-1 0, Long 1-6 3-3 6, Dalton 0-0 2-2 2, McKenzie 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 29-62 13-17 80.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (11-5)

Ikpe 0-2 2-4 2, Lampley 8-15 0-0 20, May 2-2 0-0 4, Nutall 11-18 5-8 33, Powers 1-5 7-9 9, Crump 3-6 1-2 8, Monroe 3-9 2-2 9, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 17-25 87.

Halftime_39-39. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 9-28 (Castro 3-3, Thompson 2-4, Long 1-4, Boothman 1-5, Pierre 1-5, Janacek 1-6, Tse 0-1), Sam Houston St. 12-26 (Nutall 6-9, Lampley 4-7, Crump 1-2, Monroe 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Powers 0-3). Fouled Out_Iyeyemi. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 31 (Janacek 6), Sam Houston St. 32 (Nutall 9). Assists_Houston Baptist 19 (Boothman, Pierre, Tse 4), Sam Houston St. 16 (Powers 9). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 24, Sam Houston St. 17. A_695 (6,110).

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration