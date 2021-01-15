Trending:
San Antonio faces Houston on home losing streak

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Houston Rockets (4-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-6, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Houston looking to break its four-game home skid.

San Antonio finished 7-6 in Southwest Division play and 19-15 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Spurs averaged 114.1 points per game last season, 19 from the free throw line and 32.1 from 3-point range.

Houston went 44-28 overall and 8-5 in Southwest Division play in the 2019-20 season. The Rockets averaged 117.8 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.5% from behind the arc last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets defeated the Spurs 109-105 in their last meeting on Jan. 14. Christian Wood led Houston with 27 points, and Keldon Johnson paced San Antonio with 29 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (upper respiratory infection), Drew Eubanks: out (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), John Wall: out (knee), Brodric Thomas: out (ankle), Eric Gordon: out (leg), Danuel House: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

