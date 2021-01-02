On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
San Antonio takes on Utah, looks to end 3-game slide

By The Associated Press
January 2, 2021 3:05 am
Utah Jazz (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup against Utah after losing three games in a row.

San Antonio finished 32-39 overall and went 19-15 at home a season ago. The Spurs averaged 7.3 steals, 5.5 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Utah finished 44-28 overall and 24-21 in Western Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Jazz gave up 108.8 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (knee).

Jazz: Derrick Favors: day to day (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

