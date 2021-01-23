On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
San Diego 78, Portland 70

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:05 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (2-6)

Parrish 9-11 2-2 20, Pyle 2-8 1-1 6, Pinchuk 5-7 0-0 10, Humphrey 4-9 3-5 11, Sullivan 4-7 0-0 10, Calcaterra 3-8 5-6 12, Rodriguez 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 31-55 11-14 78.

PORTLAND (6-9)

Davis 2-8 4-6 8, Henn 2-5 0-0 4, Ali 10-14 6-7 32, Jones 6-11 2-2 14, Triplett 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-3 2-3 2, Griffith 1-4 0-0 3, Fahrensohn 2-4 0-0 5, Curtiss 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 24-51 14-19 70.

Halftime_San Diego 43-34. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 5-13 (Sullivan 2-3, Rodriguez 1-2, Calcaterra 1-3, Pyle 1-4, Humphrey 0-1), Portland 8-22 (Ali 6-7, Fahrensohn 1-3, Griffith 1-3, Jones 0-1, Triplett 0-1, Adams 0-2, Henn 0-2, Davis 0-3). Rebounds_San Diego 26 (Parrish 8), Portland 23 (Ali 6). Assists_San Diego 14 (Sullivan 5), Portland 10 (Adams 5). Total Fouls_San Diego 19, Portland 18.

