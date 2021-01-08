Trending:
San Diego St. 65, Nevada 60

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 12:12 am
NEVADA (8-4)

Coleman 0-5 2-2 2, Meeks 3-4 0-0 7, Washington 2-4 5-7 9, Cambridge 6-13 0-0 16, Sherfield 8-19 4-4 22, Milling 1-7 0-0 2, Hymes 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Huseinovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 11-13 60.

SAN DIEGO ST. (8-2)

Mensah 4-7 8-10 16, Mitchell 5-12 9-10 20, Pulliam 4-9 2-2 10, Schakel 3-6 0-0 8, Seiko 1-2 0-0 3, Gomez 0-5 0-0 0, Tomaic 0-3 0-0 0, Butler 1-2 0-0 3, Arop 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 20-49 19-22 65.

Halftime_San Diego St. 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 7-20 (Cambridge 4-6, Sherfield 2-6, Meeks 1-2, Coleman 0-3, Milling 0-3), San Diego St. 6-16 (Schakel 2-4, Butler 1-1, Arop 1-2, Seiko 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, Gomez 0-2, Pulliam 0-2). Fouled Out_Meeks. Rebounds_Nevada 29 (Cambridge, Sherfield 5), San Diego St. 32 (Mitchell 10). Assists_Nevada 12 (Sherfield 5), San Diego St. 10 (Schakel, Gomez 3). Total Fouls_Nevada 19, San Diego St. 14.

