San Diego St. 69, Nevada 67

NEVADA (8-4)
Coleman 2-3 0-0 5, Meeks 2-6 0-0 5, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Cambridge 7-16 0-1 17, Sherfield 5-12 8-9 20, Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Hymes 5-9 4-5 14, Milling 1-3 0-0 2, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 12-15 67.
SAN DIEGO ST. (9-2)
Mensah 6-11 3-6 15, Mitchell 4-7 11-11 20, Pulliam 3-6 0-0 7, Schakel 2-10 2-3 7, Seiko 2-5 0-0 6, Gomez 2-7 0-0 6, Arop 3-4 0-0 6, Tomaic 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 16-20 69.
Halftime_San Diego St. 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 7-20 (Cambridge 3-8, Sherfield 2-6, Coleman 1-1, Meeks 1-3, Hymes 0-1, Milling 0-1), San Diego St. 7-22 (Seiko 2-5, Gomez 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Pulliam 1-3, Schakel 1-6). Rebounds_Nevada 27 (Robinson 7), San Diego St. 28 (Mitchell 9). Assists_Nevada 16 (Sherfield 9), San Diego St. 13 (Mitchell, Pulliam, Gomez 3). Total Fouls_Nevada 18, San Diego St. 18.
