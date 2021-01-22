Trending:
San Diego St. 98, Air Force 61

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO ST. (10-4)

Mensah 5-6 3-5 13, Butler 2-6 2-2 7, Gomez 1-8 0-0 3, Pulliam 0-2 0-0 0, Schakel 7-13 1-2 18, Johnson 3-5 0-2 6, Seiko 5-7 0-2 14, Dinwiddie 5-9 0-0 13, Arop 5-5 4-6 14, Evans 1-1 0-0 3, Tomaic 1-3 2-4 4, Alger 1-1 1-1 3, Barnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-66 13-24 98.

AIR FORCE (4-9)

Jackson 3-4 2-3 9, Joyce 1-4 0-0 3, McClintock 1-5 3-4 6, Van Soelen 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 6-10 2-4 17, Akaya 5-8 1-1 12, Taylor 3-4 0-1 8, Haut 2-3 0-0 4, Octave 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-40 8-13 61.

Halftime_San Diego St. 52-16. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 13-29 (Seiko 4-6, Dinwiddie 3-6, Schakel 3-6, Evans 1-1, Butler 1-2, Gomez 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Pulliam 0-1), Air Force 9-21 (Walker 3-4, Taylor 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Akaya 1-4, Joyce 1-4, McClintock 1-4). Fouled Out_Tomaic, Jackson, Van Soelen. Rebounds_San Diego St. 34 (Mensah 7), Air Force 15 (Joyce, McClintock, Walker 3). Assists_San Diego St. 27 (Pulliam 6), Air Force 13 (Joyce, Octave 3). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 18, Air Force 19.

