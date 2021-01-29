San Diego St. looks to extend streak vs Wyoming

Wyoming (10-6, 4-5) vs. San Diego State (12-4, 6-3)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wyoming. In its last five wins against the Cowboys, San Diego State has won by an average of 21 points. Wyoming’s last win in the series came on Dec. 27, 2017, an 82-69 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: San Diego State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Mitchell, Jordan Schakel, Nathan Mensah, Terrell Gomez and Trey Pulliam have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Aztecs points this season, though that figure has dropped to 48 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Williams has connected on 31.4 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wyoming is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 10-1 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: San Diego State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 62.3.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough San Diego State defense has held opponents to 60.4 points per game, the 10th-lowest mark in Division I. Wyoming has given up an average of 76.1 points through 16 games (ranking the Cowboys 248th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.