San Francisco 73, Santa Clara 50

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 11:56 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (10-7)

Jurkatamm 3-5 0-1 8, Kunen 4-9 0-0 10, Ryuny 6-10 1-1 15, Bouyea 5-15 3-4 13, Shabazz 8-16 2-3 22, Rishwain 0-4 0-0 0, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Milstead 1-2 0-0 2, Visser 0-0 0-0 0, Roy 1-1 1-1 3, Hawthorne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 7-10 73.

SANTA CLARA (8-4)

Caruso 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell 4-7 3-6 13, Vrankic 4-11 2-2 11, Carlyle 1-5 1-2 3, J.Williams 5-10 4-4 15, Tomley 0-2 1-2 1, Bediako 0-0 0-0 0, G.Williams 1-2 2-2 5, Hudgens 0-1 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-40 13-18 50.

Halftime_San Francisco 23-21. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 10-30 (Shabazz 4-6, Jurkatamm 2-3, Kunen 2-6, Ryuny 2-6, Hawthorne 0-1, Milstead 0-1, Rishwain 0-3, Bouyea 0-4), Santa Clara 5-10 (Mitchell 2-2, G.Williams 1-1, J.Williams 1-2, Vrankic 1-3, Tomley 0-2). Rebounds_San Francisco 34 (Jurkatamm 11), Santa Clara 25 (Caruso 7). Assists_San Francisco 13 (Bouyea 4), Santa Clara 9 (J.Williams 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 19, Santa Clara 13.

