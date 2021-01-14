Trending:
San Francisco 79, Portland 63

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 9:54 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (9-6)

Jurkatamm 4-7 0-0 11, Kunen 0-0 0-0 0, Ryuny 2-8 0-0 5, Bouyea 12-19 1-1 28, Shabazz 5-12 0-0 13, Rishwain 3-8 2-3 11, Milstead 1-2 0-0 2, Kane 3-6 1-2 7, Visser 1-1 0-0 2, Hawthorne 0-0 0-0 0, Bieker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 4-6 79.

PORTLAND (6-6)

Davis 7-14 4-4 20, Henn 1-6 1-2 4, Ali 3-10 5-5 11, Dasher 2-7 1-2 5, Triplett 0-5 0-0 0, Jones 2-3 6-6 10, Adams 0-1 2-2 2, Griffith 2-4 4-4 9, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0, Fahrensohn 1-3 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 23-25 63.

Halftime_San Francisco 43-30. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 13-38 (Jurkatamm 3-6, Bouyea 3-7, Shabazz 3-7, Rishwain 3-8, Ryuny 1-7, Milstead 0-1, Bieker 0-2), Portland 4-19 (Davis 2-2, Griffith 1-3, Henn 1-4, Adams 0-1, Dasher 0-1, Fahrensohn 0-1, Triplett 0-3, Ali 0-4). Fouled Out_Rishwain. Rebounds_San Francisco 42 (Kunen 11), Portland 24 (Davis, Jones 6). Assists_San Francisco 11 (Kunen 5), Portland 11 (Ali 4). Total Fouls_San Francisco 22, Portland 14.

