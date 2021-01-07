San Francisco 88, Portland 64

PORTLAND (6-4)
Davis 4-10 0-0 10, Henn 2-4 2-2 8, Ali 5-9 2-3 13, Dasher 6-13 5-6 17, Jones 1-6 2-3 4, Adams 3-6 0-0 6, Fahrensohn 0-3 2-4 2, Griffith 1-3 2-2 4, Curtiss 0-2 0-1 0, Triplett 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 15-21 64.
SAN FRANCISCO (8-5)
Jurkatamm 3-5 1-2 9, Kunen 2-6 0-0 4, Ryuny 6-10 1-2 16, Bouyea 6-9 0-0 14, Shabazz 7-18 1-1 19, Milstead 3-6 2-2 10, Hawthorne 1-4 0-0 3, Rishwain 2-4 0-0 5, Kane 2-2 0-0 4, Visser 2-2 0-0 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 5-7 88.
Halftime_Portland 43-41. 3-Point Goals_Portland 5-16 (Davis 2-4, Henn 2-4, Ali 1-2, Dasher 0-1, Fahrensohn 0-1, Griffith 0-1, Jones 0-3), San Francisco 15-40 (Shabazz 4-11, Ryuny 3-7, Jurkatamm 2-4, Bouyea 2-5, Milstead 2-5, Hawthorne 1-3, Rishwain 1-3, Kunen 0-2). Rebounds_Portland 27 (Jones 6), San Francisco 37 (Kunen 9). Assists_Portland 9 (Ali 3), San Francisco 24 (Bouyea 7). Total Fouls_Portland 11, San Francisco 19.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments