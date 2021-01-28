On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

San Jose St. 59, Air Force 58

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 11:26 pm
< a min read
      

AIR FORCE (4-11)

Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Akaya 5-10 2-2 14, Joyce 4-14 0-0 10, McClintock 1-4 1-2 3, Walker 8-18 1-2 21, Van Soelen 3-5 2-4 8, Octave 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 6-10 58.

SAN JOSE ST. (4-11)

Agee 7-9 1-2 15, Dalcourt 3-8 0-1 7, Moore 5-6 2-5 12, Simmons 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 5-13 2-2 15, Mendoza 3-8 0-0 8, Lacewell 1-1 0-0 2, Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 5-10 59.

Halftime_San Jose St. 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Air Force 8-29 (Walker 4-10, Akaya 2-4, Joyce 2-10, Taylor 0-1, Van Soelen 0-1, McClintock 0-3), San Jose St. 6-20 (Smith 3-8, Mendoza 2-4, Dalcourt 1-4, Moore 0-1, Simmons 0-3). Rebounds_Air Force 26 (Jackson 6), San Jose St. 31 (Simmons 11). Assists_Air Force 7 (Joyce 3), San Jose St. 6 (Moore 4). Total Fouls_Air Force 12, San Jose St. 12.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles