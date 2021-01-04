On Air: Federal News Network program
San Jose St. 80, Benedictine at Mesa 64

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 11:18 pm
BENEDICTINE AT MESA (0-3)

Sessions 3-7 4-4 12, D.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Carolina 3-12 2-7 8, Fernstrom 2-13 0-0 6, Tate 3-7 2-2 8, Struhs 5-13 0-0 15, Beecher 3-4 0-1 6, Grijalva 1-4 0-0 3, White 1-3 0-0 2, Hernandez 2-3 0-0 4, Ahlstrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 8-14 64.

SAN JOSE ST. (2-6)

Agee 8-10 2-3 18, Lacewell 2-4 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 0-0 11, T.Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Washington 8-19 0-1 17, Dalcourt 7-11 0-0 18, Mendoza 1-9 1-2 4, Courtney 1-3 0-0 2, Simmons 1-4 0-0 3, Clarkin 0-2 0-0 0, Dhaliwal 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 33-77 6-10 80.

Halftime_San Jose St. 47-28. 3-Point Goals_Benedictine at Mesa 10-35 (Struhs 5-12, Sessions 2-4, Fernstrom 2-10, Grijalva 1-2, Hernandez 0-1, Carolina 0-2, Tate 0-4), San Jose St. 8-28 (Dalcourt 4-5, Simmons 1-3, Mendoza 1-4, Moore 1-4, Washington 1-8, T.Smith 0-4). Rebounds_Benedictine at Mesa 36 (White 6), San Jose St. 47 (Washington 10). Assists_Benedictine at Mesa 13 (Beecher 5), San Jose St. 14 (Washington, Dalcourt, Mendoza 3). Total Fouls_Benedictine at Mesa 14, San Jose St. 16.

