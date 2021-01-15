On Air: Motley Fool Money
Sports News

Sanders, USC women beat No. 25 Washington St. 81-77 in OT

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:28 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Sanders had a season-high 24 points, Endyia Rogers scored nine of her 16 points in overtime, and Southern California beat No. 25 Washington State 81-77 on Saturday night.

Jordyn Jenkins, a 6-foot-2 freshman, added season highs of 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for USC (6-5, 4-5 Pac-12). The Trojans have won seven in a row against Washington State and three straight overall.

Sisters Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker combined to make nine 3-pointers and score 49 points for the Cougars (7-2, 5-2). Washington State, which played the program’s first game as a team ranked in the Top 25, had its four-game win streak snapped.

Charlisse Leger-Walker, who finished with 26 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 69-68 lead with 2:45 to play but Rogers answered with a 3 and USC led the rest of the way. Sanders and Angel Jackson, who finished with 12 points, each made a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal it.

The Trojans shot 47% (29 of 62) from the field and made 18 of 20 from the foul line.

Jackson’s layup with 4:58 left in the fourth quarter gave USC a 12-point lead but Washington State scored 14 of the next 16 points, including two free throws by Charlisse Leger-Walker to make it 64-all with 5.8 seconds left and, ultimately, force overtime. She then stole a pass near midcourt but did not get off shot before the end of regulation.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

