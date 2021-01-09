On Air: Federal News Network program
Santa Clara 66, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 64

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:10 pm
SANTA CLARA (7-2)

Caruso 4-7 1-2 10, Justice 8-12 4-5 23, Vrankic 3-7 5-6 11, Carlyle 3-7 2-3 8, J.Williams 2-5 2-2 6, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, G.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Bediako 0-1 0-0 0, Tomley 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 23-49 14-18 66.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (9-3)

Fotu 2-8 1-1 6, Tass 4-10 1-2 9, Johnson 9-14 7-9 26, Kuhse 4-17 3-4 12, Mullins 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Clinton 2-5 0-0 6, Saxen 2-2 1-2 5, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 13-18 64.

Halftime_Santa Clara 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 6-12 (Justice 3-4, Tomley 2-3, Caruso 1-1, Carlyle 0-1, Vrankic 0-1, Mitchell 0-2), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5-17 (Clinton 2-4, Fotu 1-3, Kuhse 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Mullins 0-1, Bowen 0-2). Fouled Out_Bowen. Rebounds_Santa Clara 29 (Vrankic 8), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 34 (Tass 11). Assists_Santa Clara 11 (Justice 3), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8 (Kuhse 4). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 17, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 19.

