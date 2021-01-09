Saturday Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP A.J Cole on a minor league contract.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired RHP Carson Ragsdale from Philadelphia in exchange for RHP Sam Coonrod.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Kyle Schwarber.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated P Sam Koch from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Ben Bredeson on injured reserve. Promoted QB Tyler Huntley and OT R.J. Prince to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Marqui Christian and LB Manti Te’o to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Frank Pollack offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TE Harrison Bryant, S Ronnie Harrison and LB Malcolm Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Montrel Meander from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, CB A.J. Green (COVID-19 replacement) and T Alex Taylor from the practice squad. Released DT Joey Ivie.

NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Activated RB Alvin Kamara from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WRs Michael Thomas, Deonte Harris and CB Patrick Robinson from injured reserve. Placed OL Nick Easton on injured reserve. Waived WR Jake Kuermow. Promoted WRs Chase Hansen and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Robert Spillane and OL Matt Feiler from injured reserve. Promoted TE Kevin Rader to the active roster. Waived LB Tegray Scales

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DL Jonathan Fullard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DT Cedrick Lattimore to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OLB Brooks Reed and OL Daniel Munyer to active roster as COVID-19 replacements.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a restructured contract for the 2021 season.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned LW Justin Kirkland to Stockton (AHL). Agreed to terms with RW Brett Ritchie.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Cam Johnson to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Claimed D Christian Djoos off waivers.

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived LW Joseph Gambardella, RW Adam Cracknell and C Seth Griffith. Assigned G Stuart Skinner, D Markus Niemelainen and C Cooper Marody to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Claimed D Gustav Forsling off waivers

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Waived Ds Tyler Lewington, Ben Harpur and Alexandre Carrier, G Kasimir Kaskisuo, Cs Sean Malone, Anthony Richard and Michael McCarron.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Re-signed C Matthew Barzal to a three-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced G Corey Crawford retirement after 10 seasons.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived G Michael Hutchinson.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced RW Greg Meireles and D Frank Hora from Greenville have been suspended and fined an undisclosed amount for the result of their actions in a game with Indy on Jan. 8.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Lukas Craggs to active roster from NHL. Placed F Myles Powell on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL — Activated Fs Joe Sullivan and Cedric Lacroix from the reserve list. Placed Fs Riley McKay and Seamus Malone on the reserve and injured reserve lists.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Adam Dauda. Activated F Wacey Rabbit from the reserve list. Signed D Trevor Hamilton to the active roster. Placed Ds Jason Binkley and Chase Harrison on the reserve and injured reserve lists.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated Ds Brandon Fehd and Shawn Boutin from the reserve list. Placed F Peter Quenneville and D Kevin Spinozzi on the reserve and injured reserve lists.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Jake Kupsky to the active roster. Activated D Jordan Klimek from the reserve list. Placed D Jesse Lees and F Brett Supinski on the reserve and injured reserve lists. Released G Matt Madore to the emergency backup goalie list.

TULSA OILERS — Signed D J.C. Brassard to the active roster. Placed F Brent Gates on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Teigan Zahn from the injured reserve list. Place D Alex Lepkowski on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from the reserve list. Placed D/F Mathieu Gagnon on the reserve list.

COLLEGE

MIDDLE TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Brent Stockstill assistant football wide receivers coach.

