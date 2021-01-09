Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Maine 4, Vermont 2
Mercyhurst 6, Air Force 3
Northeastern 3, Merrimack 2, OT
Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 2
Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 3, OT
Boston U. 6, Providence 4
Robert Morris 5, Niagara 4, OT
Long Island at Sacred Heart, postponed
Bentley at Sacred Heart, postponed
Michigan St. 3, Michigan 2
Western Michigan 3, Miami 3, OT
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 1
Penn St. 5, Ohio St. 2
St. Cloud St. 1, Minnesota Duluth 0, OT
Lake Superior 3, N. Michigan 2, OT
Notre Dame5, Arizona St. 4
Ala.-Huntsville 2, Ferris St. 0
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St., postponed
Denver at Colorado College, postponed
