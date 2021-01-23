On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 9:54 pm
< a min read
      
Saturday, Jan. 23
EAST

Boston U. 5, Maine 1

Quinnipiac 1, Clarkson 1, OT

Boston College 4, UConn 2

New Hampshire 3, Merrimack 2, OT

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Mercyhurst 7, Robert Morris 5

St. Lawrence 4, Colgate 3

UMass 1, Providence 1, OT

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 5, Michigan St. 1

Michigan Tech 2, N. Michigan 0

Minnesota St. 4, Ferris St. 0

St. Cloud St. 8, Miami 2

North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1

        Read more Sports News news.

Denver 4, Omaha 1

Minnesota-Duluth 5, W. Michigan 1

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine