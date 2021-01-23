Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Boston U. 5, Maine 1
Quinnipiac 1, Clarkson 1, OT
Boston College 4, UConn 2
New Hampshire 3, Merrimack 2, OT
Mercyhurst 7, Robert Morris 5
St. Lawrence 4, Colgate 3
UMass 1, Providence 1, OT
Ohio St. 5, Michigan St. 1
Michigan Tech 2, N. Michigan 0
Minnesota St. 4, Ferris St. 0
St. Cloud St. 8, Miami 2
North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1
Denver 4, Omaha 1
Minnesota-Duluth 5, W. Michigan 1
