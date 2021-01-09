On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 11:57 pm
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 90, Central – Wise 22

Bland County 80, Rural Retreat 44

Broad Run 72, Park View-Sterling 35

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Eastern Mennonite 71, Carlisle 62

Edison 44, George Marshall 41

Fort Chiswell 84, Chilhowie 59

Hayfield 58, Annandale 49

Hopewell 73, Matoaca 39

Independence 45, Loudoun Valley 44

James Madison 81, Chantilly 46

Lebanon 47, Tazewell 46, OT

        Read more Sports News news.

Lloyd Bird 81, Powhatan 47

Loudoun County 51, Tuscarora 45

Oak Hill Academy 81, Wasatch Academy, Utah 60

Parry McCluer 67, Grayson County 39

Paul VI Catholic High School 100, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 71

Peninsula Catholic 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 52

Regents 77, Southwest Virginia Home School 57

Ridgeview 68, Lee High 48

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 54, Luray 49

TJ-Richmond 47, Justice High School 39

Union 71, John Battle 32

W.T. Woodson 63, South County 57

Wilson Memorial 82, Waynesboro 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Falls Church vs. John Lewis High School, ppd.

Hurley vs. Thomas Walker, ppd.

Hurley vs. Twin Valley, ppd.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. Chancellor, ccd.

Millbrook vs. James Wood, ppd.

North Stokes, N.C. vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Rye Cove, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. Grundy, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central – Wise 51, Abingdon 37

Chilhowie 62, Northwood 20

George Marshall 76, Edison 41

Grafton 63, New Kent 30

Hayfield 43, Annandale 28

James Madison 47, Chantilly 42

Lloyd Bird 57, Powhatan 35

Loudoun Valley 45, Independence 44

Luray 49, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 33

Matoaca 50, Hopewell 37

Norfolk Christian School 39, Cape Henry Collegiate 20

Ridgeview 50, Lee High 26

Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Blue Ridge Christian 44

Tuscarora 40, Loudoun County 31

Union 66, John Battle 56

Wilson Memorial 60, Waynesboro 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chancellor vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ccd.

Grundy vs. Twin Valley, ppd.

James Wood vs. Millbrook, ppd.

John Handley vs. Harrisonburg, ccd.

John Lewis High School vs. Falls Church, ppd.

North Stokes, N.C. vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Rural Retreat vs. Bland County, ppd.

Rye Cove vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.

Warhill vs. Lafayette, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration