Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 90, Central – Wise 22
Bland County 80, Rural Retreat 44
Broad Run 72, Park View-Sterling 35
Eastern Mennonite 71, Carlisle 62
Edison 44, George Marshall 41
Fort Chiswell 84, Chilhowie 59
Hayfield 58, Annandale 49
Hopewell 73, Matoaca 39
Independence 45, Loudoun Valley 44
James Madison 81, Chantilly 46
Lebanon 47, Tazewell 46, OT
Lloyd Bird 81, Powhatan 47
Loudoun County 51, Tuscarora 45
Oak Hill Academy 81, Wasatch Academy, Utah 60
Parry McCluer 67, Grayson County 39
Paul VI Catholic High School 100, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 71
Peninsula Catholic 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 52
Regents 77, Southwest Virginia Home School 57
Ridgeview 68, Lee High 48
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 54, Luray 49
TJ-Richmond 47, Justice High School 39
Union 71, John Battle 32
W.T. Woodson 63, South County 57
Wilson Memorial 82, Waynesboro 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Falls Church vs. John Lewis High School, ppd.
Hurley vs. Thomas Walker, ppd.
Hurley vs. Twin Valley, ppd.
Liberty-Bealeton vs. Chancellor, ccd.
Millbrook vs. James Wood, ppd.
North Stokes, N.C. vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Rye Cove, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Grundy, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central – Wise 51, Abingdon 37
Chilhowie 62, Northwood 20
George Marshall 76, Edison 41
Grafton 63, New Kent 30
Hayfield 43, Annandale 28
James Madison 47, Chantilly 42
Lloyd Bird 57, Powhatan 35
Loudoun Valley 45, Independence 44
Luray 49, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 33
Matoaca 50, Hopewell 37
Norfolk Christian School 39, Cape Henry Collegiate 20
Ridgeview 50, Lee High 26
Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Blue Ridge Christian 44
Tuscarora 40, Loudoun County 31
Union 66, John Battle 56
Wilson Memorial 60, Waynesboro 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chancellor vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ccd.
Grundy vs. Twin Valley, ppd.
James Wood vs. Millbrook, ppd.
John Handley vs. Harrisonburg, ccd.
John Lewis High School vs. Falls Church, ppd.
North Stokes, N.C. vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Rural Retreat vs. Bland County, ppd.
Rye Cove vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.
Warhill vs. Lafayette, ccd.
