Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 10:30 pm
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 59, Monticello 41

Bland County 64, Twin Valley 52

Centreville 70, Oakton 36

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Dematha, Md. 76, John Marshall 59

Fauquier 61, Liberty-Bedford 53

Fluvanna 65, Western Albemarle 61

Gate City 80, John Battle 49

George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Rural Retreat 26

Greenbrier Christian 58, Portsmouth Christian 47

Hayfield 57, Mount Vernon 33

Houston, Tenn. 86, Paul VI Catholic High School 72

        Read more Sports News news.

Indian River 87, First Christian 86

J.I. Burton 73, Thomas Walker 47

Massaponax 46, Colonial Forge 34

Miller School 75, Hargrave Military 39

Peninsula Catholic 65, Williamsburg Christian Academy 37

Petersburg 71, Colonial Heights 43

Radford 54, Pulaski County 17

SPIRIT Home School 98, Lynchburg Home School 41

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Stone Bridge 55, Freedom (South Riding) 53

Union 54, Abingdon 42

West Springfield 46, Fairfax 45

Westover Christian 61, Christian Heritage Academy 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annandale vs. Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams, ccd.

Bassett vs. Franklin County, ccd.

James Madison vs. West Potomac, ccd.

James Robinson vs. Lake Braddock, ppd.

Rock Ridge vs. Woodgrove, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.

Wakefield School vs. Falls Church, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 58, Twin Valley 49

Central – Wise 56, Lee High 27

Chantilly 57, Westfield 39

East Rockingham 58, Eastern Mennonite 31

Falls Church 62, Wakefield 36

Fort Chiswell 51, James River-Buchanan 19

George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Rural Retreat 40

Justice High School 49, John Lewis High School 42

Monticello 55, Albemarle 46

Park View-Sterling 42, Manassas Park 28

Paul VI Catholic High School 58, Colgan 48

Portsmouth Christian 44, Greenbrier Christian 23

Pulaski County 53, Radford 43

Southwest Virginia Home School 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 30

Stone Bridge 43, Freedom (South Riding) 25

Union 48, Abingdon 40

Western Albemarle 54, Fluvanna 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams vs. Annandale, ccd.

Annandale vs. George Marshall, ppd.

Centreville vs. Oakton, ccd.

Covington vs. Alleghany, ppd.

Franklin County vs. Bassett, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.

West Potomac vs. James Madison, ccd.

Woodgrove vs. Rock Ridge, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration