Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 81, Lee High 51
Albemarle 60, Orange County 42
Bland County 69, Twin Valley 51
Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Peninsula Catholic 60
Dematha, Md. 105, Virginia Academy 70
Fairfax 54, James Robinson 49
Fluvanna 62, Goochland 45
Fork Union Prep 68, Hargrave Military 53
Fort Chiswell 70, Tazewell 39
Franklin 60, Amelia County 53
Gate City 78, Central – Wise 55
Green Run 85, First Colonial 35
Hayfield 56, W.T. Woodson 51
Herndon 53, Falls Church 46
Highland-Warrenton 79, East Rockingham 77
Honaker 55, Grundy 54
Independence 74, Tuscarora 55
J.I. Burton 71, Council 39
John Handley 59, Kettle Run 42
Loudoun County 63, Broad Run 57
Manchester 53, Cosby 50
Marion 50, Lebanon 39
Matoaca 49, Colonial Heights 43
Mount Vernon 51, TJ-Alexandria 38
Park View-Sterling 50, Loudoun Valley 16
Parry McCluer 47, Stuarts Draft 43
Potomac 82, Colgan 54
Ridgeview 63, John Battle 56
Science Hill, Tenn. 57, Union 56
South County 67, Oakton 37
Steward School 61, Norfolk Christian School 52
Strasburg 43, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 30
Va. Episcopal 96, Woodberry Forest 85
West Springfield 73, Wakefield 43
Western Albemarle 57, Monticello 37
William Monroe 43, Brentsville 39
Yorktown 90, Chantilly 82
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Centreville vs. Fairfax, ppd.
Edison vs. West Potomac, ccd.
Franklin County vs. Radford, ppd.
Galax vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.
Lightridge vs. Dominion, ppd.
McLean vs. George Marshall, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Blacksburg, ccd.
Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.
Strasburg vs. Luray, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 58, Lee High 56
Albemarle 59, Orange County 24
Bland County 39, Twin Valley 25
Broad Run 52, Loudoun County 43
Chantilly 55, Yorktown 48
Eastside 55, Rye Cove 20
Gate City 49, Central – Wise 47
George Marshall 51, McLean 32
George Wythe-Wytheville 42, Galax 11
Honaker 48, Grundy 41
James Robinson 37, Fairfax 18
Monticello 51, Western Albemarle 48
Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Norfolk Christian School 23
Parry McCluer 39, Narrows 36
Paul VI Catholic High School 71, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 51
Petersburg 49, Colonial Heights 44
Powhatan 58, Manchester 50
Ridgeview 43, John Battle 20
Rural Retreat 32, Fort Chiswell 24
Thomas Walker 58, Union 38
West Springfield 61, Wakefield 21
York 45, Bruton 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hayfield vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd.
Herndon vs. Falls Church, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Bassett, ppd.
Smithfield vs. Grafton, ccd.
West Potomac vs. Edison, ppd.
