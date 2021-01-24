Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 12:01 am
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 81, Lee High 51

Albemarle 60, Orange County 42

Bland County 69, Twin Valley 51

Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Peninsula Catholic 60

Dematha, Md. 105, Virginia Academy 70

Fairfax 54, James Robinson 49

Fluvanna 62, Goochland 45

Fork Union Prep 68, Hargrave Military 53

Fort Chiswell 70, Tazewell 39

Franklin 60, Amelia County 53

Gate City 78, Central – Wise 55

Green Run 85, First Colonial 35

Hayfield 56, W.T. Woodson 51

Herndon 53, Falls Church 46

Highland-Warrenton 79, East Rockingham 77

Honaker 55, Grundy 54

Independence 74, Tuscarora 55

J.I. Burton 71, Council 39

John Handley 59, Kettle Run 42

Loudoun County 63, Broad Run 57

Manchester 53, Cosby 50

Marion 50, Lebanon 39

Matoaca 49, Colonial Heights 43

Mount Vernon 51, TJ-Alexandria 38

Park View-Sterling 50, Loudoun Valley 16

Parry McCluer 47, Stuarts Draft 43

Potomac 82, Colgan 54

Ridgeview 63, John Battle 56

Science Hill, Tenn. 57, Union 56

South County 67, Oakton 37

Steward School 61, Norfolk Christian School 52

Strasburg 43, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 30

Va. Episcopal 96, Woodberry Forest 85

West Springfield 73, Wakefield 43

Western Albemarle 57, Monticello 37

William Monroe 43, Brentsville 39

Yorktown 90, Chantilly 82

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Centreville vs. Fairfax, ppd.

Edison vs. West Potomac, ccd.

Franklin County vs. Radford, ppd.

Galax vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

Lightridge vs. Dominion, ppd.

McLean vs. George Marshall, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Blacksburg, ccd.

Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.

Strasburg vs. Luray, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 58, Lee High 56

Albemarle 59, Orange County 24

Bland County 39, Twin Valley 25

Broad Run 52, Loudoun County 43

Chantilly 55, Yorktown 48

Eastside 55, Rye Cove 20

Gate City 49, Central – Wise 47

George Marshall 51, McLean 32

George Wythe-Wytheville 42, Galax 11

Honaker 48, Grundy 41

James Robinson 37, Fairfax 18

Monticello 51, Western Albemarle 48

Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Norfolk Christian School 23

Parry McCluer 39, Narrows 36

Paul VI Catholic High School 71, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 51

Petersburg 49, Colonial Heights 44

Powhatan 58, Manchester 50

Ridgeview 43, John Battle 20

Rural Retreat 32, Fort Chiswell 24

Thomas Walker 58, Union 38

West Springfield 61, Wakefield 21

York 45, Bruton 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hayfield vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd.

Herndon vs. Falls Church, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Bassett, ppd.

Smithfield vs. Grafton, ccd.

West Potomac vs. Edison, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

