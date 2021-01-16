Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yariel Gonzalez and Aderlin Rodriguez, RHP Andrew Moore and LHP Robbie Rose Jr. on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OFs Yhoangel Aponte and Yeuni Munoz, INFs Luis Bautista, Manuel Beltre, Luis Garcia and Adriel Sotolongo, RHPS Livan Chaviano, Robin De Jesus and Angel Santana on minor league contracts.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Jose Leger manager for Springfield (AA); Chris Swauger manager, Joe Hawkins hitting coach for Peoria (High A); Joe Leon manager, Dean Kiekhefer pitching coach, Daniel Nicolaisen hitting coach for Palm Beach (Low A); Roberto Espinoz manager, Giovanni Carrara pitching coach, Tyler Wolfe hitting coach for extended spring training; Bill Villanueva pitching coach, Luis Cruz hitting coach for DSL Red; Edwin Moreno pitching coach and Erick Almonte hitting coach for DSL Blue; Keith Joint medical coordinator, Aaron Rhodes strength & conditioning coordinator, Matt Leonard rehabilitation coordinator, Victo Kuri performance physical therapist, D.C. MacLea IV performance specialist and Pedro Betancourt D.R. medical coordinator. Named Dan Martin and Frank Witkowski (Memphis), Chris Whitman and Dan Vega (Springfield), Alex Wolfinger and Jacqueline Gover (Peoria), Chris Walsh and Ross Hasegawa (Palm Beach), Paden Eveland and Don Trapp (Ext. Spring Training), Kiomy Martinez and Luis Polanco (DSL Red) and Jeff Case and Gerardo De Leon (DSL Blue) trainers and strength/conditioning coaches.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBUG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jake Joyce.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted TE Kyle Markway and T Alex Taylor to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Gehrig Dieter and DB Chris Lammons to the active roster. Activated LB Dorian O’Daniel from injured reserve. Signed TE Evan Baylis, OT Prince Wanogho to the practice squad. Released DB Rodney Clemons.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve. Placed OL Will Clapp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB Chase Hansen and OL Cameron Tom to the active roster. Signed K Blair Walsh and LS John Denney to the practice squad. Released WR Tommylee Lewis and DL Anthony Zettel.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted LB Deone Bucannon, S Javon Hagan and OL Ted Larson to the active roster.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DB Josh Johnson on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F Jared McCann from Pittsburgh for elbowing in a game against Philadelphia on Jan. 15.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Ben Hutton to a one-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Announced D Casey Nelson retired.

CALGARY FLAMES Assigned G Artyom Zagidulin to Stockton (AHL). Designated G Louis Domingue and C Derek Ryan for assignment taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Morgan Geekie from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned RW Dominik Bokk to Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Nick Seeler.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Designated Ds Bowen Byram and Conor Timmins for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C Shane Bowers and RW Logan O’Connor to Colorado (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Claimed G Troy Grosenick off waivers.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Austin Strand and G Matt Villatta to Ontario (AHL). Designated Ds Mark Alt and Tobias Bjornfort and G Jacob Ingham for assignment taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled C Jake Evans from the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Alexandre Carrier to Chicago (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Jakub Skarek to Bridgeport (AHL) and RW Joshua Ho-Sang to Orebo HK (Sweden). Designated D Thomas Hickey for assignment taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned C Tanner Laczynski to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Ds Nicolas Meloche and Nikolai Knyshov from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned LW Jeffrey Viel and C Fredrick Handemark to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Alexander Barabanov from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Mikko Lehtonen for assignment taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Logan Stanley, LW Kristian Vesalainen for assignment taxi squad. Claimed G Anton Forsberf form waivers.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended and fined D Teigan Zahn from Utah for two-games and an undisclosed amount for illegal contact to the head in a game against Kansas City on Jan. 15.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Marcus Vela to the active roster. Activated F Tommy Marchin from the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Anthony Roinaldi from Kansas City.

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Ross Olson from Kansas City and placed on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Trevor Gorsuch to the active roster. Loaned G Eamon McAdam to Lehigh Valley and D Joel Messner to Providence.

KANSAS CITY — Signed G Joel Rumpel to active roster. Activated F Brendan Robbins from the reserve list. Placed F Adam Brady on the reserve list. Released G Jay Stevens to the emergency backup goalie list.

RAPID CITY — Activated D Shawn Boutin and F Stephen Baylis from the reserve list. Placed F Brennan Saulmnier and D Nate Kallen on the reserve list.

COLLEGE

SAINT AUGUSTINE UNIVERSITY — Named Ebony Tanner-Moore head women’s basketball coach.

