Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 2:59 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INFs Daniel Vasquez, Diego Guzman, and Darnel Collins, C Steven Cespedes, OFs Angel Parra and Francisco Ulloa, LHPs Luis Martinez and Oscar Rayo and RHPs Jhonny Gomez, Wilson Betemit Jr., Ismael Michel Sanchez and Weskendry Espinoza on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF George Springer on a six-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired LHP Cionel Perez from Houston for minor league C Luke Berryhill.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Alex Len and F Jordan Bell.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to a reserve/futures contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed RW Jack Roslovic to a two-year contract and placed him on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from the minor league taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Andreas Borgman for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled D Callan Foote from the minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Ville Heinola for assignment to taxi squad. Traded C Pierre-Luc Dubois to Columbus for RWs Jack Roslovic and Patrick Laine. Designated D Ville Heinola for assignment to taxi squad. Placed C Pierre-Luc Dubois on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

