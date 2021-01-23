Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INFs Daniel Vasquez, Diego Guzman, and Darnel Collins, C Steven Cespedes, OFs Angel Parra and Francisco Ulloa, LHPs Luis Martinez and Oscar Rayo and RHPs Jhonny Gomez, Wilson Betemit Jr., Ismael Michel Sanchez and Weskendry Espinoza on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF George Springer on a six-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired LHP Cionel Perez from Houston for minor league C Luke Berryhill.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Alex Len and F Jordan Bell.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted CB Dane Jackson and WR Kenny Stills to the active roster. Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Released DB Duke Thomas.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to a reserve/futures contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted CB Tramon Williams as COVID-19 replacement, DL Brian Price and CB KeiVarae Russel to the active roster. Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad. Released RB Dexter Williams.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted WR Marcus Kemp and DB Chris Lammons to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted S Javon Hagan and OL Ted Larson to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed RW Jack Roslovic to a two-year contract and placed him on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from the minor league taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Andreas Borgman for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled D Callan Foote from the minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Ville Heinola for assignment to taxi squad. Traded C Pierre-Luc Dubois to Columbus for RWs Jack Roslovic and Patrick Laine. Designated D Ville Heinola for assignment to taxi squad. Placed C Pierre-Luc Dubois on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Justin Kapelmaster, D Lester Lancaster and F Dyson Stevenson from the reserve list. Placed F Colby McAuley and D Matt Register on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Shawn Cameron to Springfield. Placed Fs Liam Pecararo on injured reserve and Matthew Wedman on the commissioners exempt list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Kevin Spinozzi from injured reserve. Placed D Griffin Luce on the reserve list and F Stephen Baylis on the commissioners exempt list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Fs Cole Ully and Dan DeSalvo from the commissioners exempt list. Placed Ds Tariq Hammond and Jesse Lees on the commissioners exempt list.

TULSA OILERS — Placed F Bryce Kindopp on the commissioners exempt list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Frankie Melton to the active roster. Acquired Fs Graham McPhee, Devin Brosseau, Liam Folkes and James Hamblin from Bakersfield. Placed Ds Janis Jaks and Yanni Kaldis and F Blake Christensen on the NHL/AHL active list. Placed G Mitch Gillamon the commissioners exempt list.

