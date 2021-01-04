SBU looks to extend streak vs St. Joe’s

Saint Joseph’s (0-7, 0-2) vs. Saint Bonaventure (3-1, 1-1)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Saint Joseph’s. In its last five wins against the Hawks, Saint Bonaventure has won by an average of 18 points. Saint Joseph’s’ last win in the series came on Jan. 6, 2018, an 85-78 victory.

STEPPING UP: Taylor Funk is averaging 16.4 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hawks. Dahmir Bishop is also a big contributor, accounting for 10.3 points per game. The Bonnies have been led by Osun Osunniyi, who is averaging 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and two blocks.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Funk has connected on 38.6 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Saint Joseph’s’s Bishop has attempted 46 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 6 of 19 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Saint Joseph’s has lost its last four road games, scoring 72 points, while allowing 89 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s is ranked second in Division I with an average of 78.1 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.