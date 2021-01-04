SC-Upstate 71, Longwood 69

LONGWOOD (2-9)
Granlund 2-4 0-0 5, Z.Watson 4-4 0-0 8, Wilson 1-5 0-1 2, Munoz 3-11 2-2 10, Wade 4-12 1-2 11, Hill 4-6 3-4 11, Bligen 4-6 4-4 12, Stefanovic 5-6 0-1 10, Lliteras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 10-14 69.
SC-UPSTATE (2-9)
Zink 3-3 1-2 7, Bruner 7-11 2-5 19, Hammond 5-12 1-2 14, White 5-9 2-4 17, Mozone 1-7 1-2 4, Aldrich 0-2 0-0 0, Jernigan 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 26-55 7-15 71.
Halftime_Longwood 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 5-16 (Wade 2-5, Munoz 2-6, Granlund 1-1, Hill 0-1, Wilson 0-3), SC-Upstate 12-29 (White 5-7, Bruner 3-7, Hammond 3-7, Mozone 1-3, Aldrich 0-2, Jernigan 0-3). Rebounds_Longwood 29 (Wade 7), SC-Upstate 32 (Zink, Aldrich 6). Assists_Longwood 13 (Hill 6), SC-Upstate 18 (Bruner, Hammond 5). Total Fouls_Longwood 14, SC-Upstate 16. A_140 (878).
