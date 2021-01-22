Trending:
Schakel carries San Diego St. past Air Force 98-61

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 11:26 pm
< a min read
      

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Schakel had 18 points to lead five San Diego State players in double figures as the Aztecs easily defeated Air Force 98-61 on Friday night.

Aguek Arop and Adam Seiko added 14 points apiece for the Aztecs. Keith Dinwiddie Jr. and Nathan Mensah chipped in 13 points each.

The 98 points were a season best for San Diego State (10-4, 4-3 Mountain West Conference), which also achieved a season-high 27 assists. Meanwhile, the Aztecs forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

San Diego State dominated the first half and led 52-16 at halftime. The Falcons’ 16 first-half points were a season low for the team.

A.J. Walker had 17 points for the Falcons (4-9, 2-7). Ameka Akaya added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

